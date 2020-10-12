Duda stresses importance of cooperation with Ukraine in context of pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda declares the importance of the visit to Ukraine for the development of cooperation between the countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today's visit to our neighbor in Ukraine is especially important. During a pandemic, many economic sectors depend on forging even better international cooperation and making specific decisions. The ties between Poland and Ukraine are very strong and we are working together to strengthen them even more," Duda wrote on his Twitter on Sunday.

As reported, Duda will visit Ukraine on October 12-13. On October 13, Duda, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, are to visit Odesa, where they will take part in the work of the Ukrainian-Polish Economic Forum.