Facts

09:58 12.10.2020

Duda stresses importance of cooperation with Ukraine in context of pandemic

1 min read
Duda stresses importance of cooperation with Ukraine in context of pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda declares the importance of the visit to Ukraine for the development of cooperation between the countries in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Today's visit to our neighbor in Ukraine is especially important. During a pandemic, many economic sectors depend on forging even better international cooperation and making specific decisions. The ties between Poland and Ukraine are very strong and we are working together to strengthen them even more," Duda wrote on his Twitter on Sunday.

As reported, Duda will visit Ukraine on October 12-13. On October 13, Duda, together with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, are to visit Odesa, where they will take part in the work of the Ukrainian-Polish Economic Forum.

Tags: #duda #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:41 12.10.2020
Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

16:15 12.10.2020
Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

15:34 12.10.2020
Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

Polish-based PGNIG postpones start of gas exploration in Ukraine to 2021

15:32 12.10.2020
Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

14:46 12.10.2020
Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

10:51 12.10.2020
Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

Duda's visit to Ukraine to be devoted not only to politics, historical past, but also to extension of economic relations – President's Office dpty head

10:44 12.10.2020
Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

Ukraine enters top 30 countries in postal development

09:25 12.10.2020
Duda honors memory of Katyn victims in Bykivnia

Duda honors memory of Katyn victims in Bykivnia

19:12 09.10.2020
Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

Commission on Manmade Disaster, Emergency Response sets new epidemic zoning from Oct 12: Kyiv moved to 'orange' zone, Sumy, Kaniv to 'red'

15:36 09.10.2020
Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Inflation in Ukraine grows by 0.5%, falls to 2.3% year-over-year in Sept – statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's internationally recognized borders must be restored, sanctions against Russia must continue until occupation ends – Duda

Ukraine, Poland intend to cooperate for further European integration

Poland is ready to cooperate within intl platform for de-occupation of Crimea – presidents' joint statement

Zelensky, Duda condemn desecration of Ukrainian monuments in Poland, Polish memorials in Ukraine

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

LATEST

Balukh is transferred from intensive care to neurosurgery - MP

Zelensky: Venediktova should demonstrate results by year's end

Zelensky: NATO membership would be most important western support for Ukraine

Zelensky believes it is possible to reach agreement with Putin on peace, return of occupied territories, although it's very difficult

Changes to Ukraine's Constitution that Russia wants impossible – Zelensky

Russia-occupation forces violate ceasefire four times in Donbas - JFO HQ

Ukraine registers 4,420 new COVID-19 patients, 43 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Venice Commission comments on High Council of Justice's urgent reform, criticizes Zelensky's bill on judicial reform – AntAC

Education Minister calls for organizing distance learning in schools for next two weeks

Georgia records 519 COVID-19 cases, 6 fatalities over past 24 hours

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD