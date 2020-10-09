Facts

10:13 09.10.2020

UK to help equip Ukraine's Navy with modern NATO-compliant missile boats - President's Office

3 min read
UK to help equip Ukraine's Navy with modern NATO-compliant missile boats - President's Office

The UK will help re-equip the Ukrainian Navy with modern missile boats that are compatible with NATO standards and will be able to cover the need for ships of this class in the Black and Azov Seas, the Office of the President of Ukraine has said.

"To finance this work, the UK government will provide a ten-year loan worth up to £1.25 billion. Ukraine will be able to observe and study the construction of the first ships in Britain in parallel with the modernization of its own shipbuilding, which will ensure the construction of the next ships in Ukraine. The funds will also go to the construction of port infrastructure for basing of ships in Ochakiv. This agreement will help strengthen Ukraine's defenses at sea and increase security in southern Ukraine," the press service of the President's Office said following the official visit of the Ukrainian delegation led by President Volodymyr Zelensky to the UK.

In addition, the Ukrainian delegation is returning with up to £2.5 billion in loan guarantees for UK-Ukraine trade contracts. The corresponding memorandum was signed on Thursday evening in the presence of the President.

"As Volodymyr Zelensky said, these funds can be used to implement investment projects in such priority areas as security and defense, agriculture, infrastructure, energy and healthcare. The conditions for providing funds are very comfortable for Ukraine," the President's Office reported.

During the visit, for the first time, the head of Ukrainian state was received by members of the British royal family.

A historic agreement on political cooperation, free trade and strategic partnership between Ukraine and the UK was signed.

"This Agreement after Brexit guarantees our citizens and business stability in cooperation and opens up new potential, including such areas as trade, industrial policy, energy, agriculture, information society, environment, global challenges to combat climate change and more," the President's Office reported.

Also, the Ukrainian side managed to reach agreements providing for the liberalization of the terms of trade in goods and services at a level not lower than that provided for in the Association Agreement between Ukraine and the EU, the President's Office said.

"The United Kingdom and Ukraine have reaffirmed their commitment to democratic principles, human rights and fundamental freedoms, as well as to the international order that preserves peace. We have received full support for Ukraine's European integration and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. The United Kingdom condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine and supported the need to unconditionally restore the territorial integrity of our state within the internationally recognized borders," the message says.

Tags: #ships #uk #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

09:55 09.10.2020
UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

09:26 09.10.2020
Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

09:24 09.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

Ukraine records 5,804 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,417 recovered, 89 died – NSDC

09:28 08.10.2020
Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

Ukraine records 5,397 COVID-19 cases per day, 2,263 recovered, 93 died

17:49 07.10.2020
Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

Bread prices will grow by 10-15% by late 2020 – Ukrainian Baker's Association

17:41 07.10.2020
UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

UK to create post of PM's Trade Envoy with Ukraine – ambassador

17:22 07.10.2020
Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

Ministry of Digital Transformation, Institute for Cognitive Modeling start cooperation in field of digitalization

16:56 07.10.2020
Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

Ukraine to introduce zero duty on wine imports from EU from 2021 - UN FAO

16:07 07.10.2020
Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

Ukraine, Great Britain to sign Strategic Partnership Agreement, Memo on development of Ukrainian Navy worth GBP 1.25 bln

15:35 07.10.2020
Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

Interior Ministry to involve aviation to respond to illegal actions during Ukraine's local elections

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

UK may provide Ukraine with GBP 2.5 bln – President's office

Ukraine consistently implementing all reforms agreed with IMF, NBU remains independent - Zelensky

LATEST

In Stanychno-Luhansky district, fire engine runs over explosive device, three people wounded

SBU wants access to Russian apps on Play Market, App Store blocked

Zelensky, Duda to meet in Kyiv on Oct 12

Kyiv registers record number of 567 COVID-19 cases per day, ten patients die – Klitschko

Over 1,600 candidates run for deputies in Kyiv City Council

Foreign Ministry comments on UN Secretary General's statement on Russia's repressions in Crimea

Zelensky during his visit to London notes need to provide Ukraine with MAP – Kuleba

All wildfires in ecological systems in Luhansk region put out

Russian-occupation forces open fire near Vodiane, no casualties

Agreements with President's Office for protection of Crimean Tatars remain unfulfilled - Head of Mejlis

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD