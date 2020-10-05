Decision on new TCG delegation's member instead of Fokin to be made by Kravchuk, Tyshchenko's candidacy not discussed at all - Yermak

Head of the President's Office of Ukraine Andriy Yermak has said that the decision on a possible new member of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on resolving the situation in Donbas instead of Vitold Fokin will be made by head of the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG Leonid Kravchuk.

"This decision will be made by Leonid Makarovych Kravchuk, if he deems it necessary for someone to appear in this place. But he will make this decision by himself. In any case, this issue is not on the agenda so far," he said on the air of Ukraine 24 TV channel on Saturday.

Answering the question whether a parliamentarian, deputy head of the Servant of the People faction Mykola Tyshchenko can become a member of the delegation to the TCG, Yermak said: "Well, if treating this as an anecdote ... In fact, this issue was not even considered. Let's just say there are people whose image presupposes a large amount of conversations and information. I think that the photo of Mykola with Leonid Makarovych during the meeting of the TCG representatives with a group of deputies prompted this kind of conversation."