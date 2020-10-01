Facts

17:01 01.10.2020

Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people calls on Ukrainian authorities to help return to their homeland 100 Ukrainian women, children from Syrian camp of Al-Hawl

2 min read
Mejlis of Crimean Tatar people calls on Ukrainian authorities to help return to their homeland 100 Ukrainian women, children from Syrian camp of Al-Hawl

 Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people Refat Chubarov has called on the Ukrainian authorities to help return to their homeland 100 Ukrainian women and children from the Syrian refugee camp Al-Hawl.

"It seems to me that there is no political decision for further steps. I just don't understand the attitude of the Office of the President of Ukraine, I speak openly. I don't want to say banal things that the life of every person is priceless. I applaud very much when we, as a state, do everything to save 5,7,10 people ... But once again I want to say that when people find themselves in conditions where their lives are in danger, we must be equally obligated and responsible. I do not see it at all from the side of the President's Office," Chubarov said at an online conference on Thursday.

He noted that the Mejlis tried to work on the return of refugees from territories such as Syria "in office mode" so as not to harm the people who turned to them for help. However, since August last year, this work slowed down, and then stopped, while the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people receives two or three appeals for help every week.

"As of May 2019, we compiled a list of 72 people, of which 43 were minor children from birth to 17 years old. We realized that this problem is gaining such proportions that it is urgent to involve the Ukrainian state. There were relevant appeals to state bodies," explained the chairman of the Mejlis.

Chubarov added that as of May 2019, there were about 73,000 people in the camp, of which 94% are women and children. He noted that, according to sources, there are now more than 85,000 people in Al-Hawl.

"I would like the Ukrainian real power, the one that rules Ukraine today, that exercise all powers on the basis of the Constitution and the laws of Ukraine, so that it fulfills its powers in this sphere too. I cannot agree that when we save citizens, they must be divided into classes," Chubarov pointed out.

Tags: #crimea #chubarov #mejlis
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:14 01.10.2020
Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

17:45 30.09.2020
Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

Rada condemns illegal 'local elections' in occupied Crimea

10:54 30.09.2020
Crimea's oceanic fishing industry becomes instrument of money laundering by Russian entities – media

Crimea's oceanic fishing industry becomes instrument of money laundering by Russian entities – media

12:45 28.09.2020
EU ambassadors expand individual anti-Russian sanctions over Crimean bridge - media

EU ambassadors expand individual anti-Russian sanctions over Crimean bridge - media

09:59 24.09.2020
Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

Zelensky urges intl partners to participate in creating platform for protecting rights of Crimeans, de-occupying peninsula

17:31 21.09.2020
Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

Crimean blogger Nariman Memedeminov released from Russian prison

10:54 21.09.2020
U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

U.S. Embassy calls on Russia to end conflict in Donbas, release all illegally imprisoned Ukrainians

11:19 17.09.2020
Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

Acquittal of Crimean resident Ernes Ametov becomes first in history of 'Hizb ut-Tahrir' case in Russia – Memorial human rights center

17:58 16.09.2020
Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

Russia should cancel sentences to Ukrainians in Hizb ut-Tahrir case, release them, all illegally detained Ukrainians - MFA

13:47 16.09.2020
SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

SBI detectives find five criminal episodes leading to Russia's occupation of Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kyiv expresses protest to Minsk over participation of Crimean occupational authorities' rep in forum of regions of Belarus and Russia

Situation in Stanytsia Luhanska complicated due to multiple explosives detonating because of high temperatures – Regional authorities

Wildfire extends at Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint, infrastructure elements are burning – State Border Guard Service

Zelensky supports restoration of full political dialogue between Ukraine, China, looks forward to exchange visits with Xi Jinping

Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increased to nine – Yarovy

LATEST

Situation in Stanytsia Luhanska complicated due to multiple explosives detonating because of high temperatures – Regional authorities

Wildfire extends at Stanytsia Luhanska entry-exit checkpoint, infrastructure elements are burning – State Border Guard Service

Zelensky supports restoration of full political dialogue between Ukraine, China, looks forward to exchange visits with Xi Jinping

Number of victims of wildfires in Luhansk region increased to nine – Yarovy

Border guards to be investigated for detaining Saakashvili during moving to Poland in 2018 – PGO

Most Ukrainians favor joining EU, NATO – SOCIS survey

Kravchuk urges Gryzlov not to block negotiation process in TCG and not to issue ultimatums to Ukraine

It is unacceptable that political considerations are preconditions for resolving humanitarian issues – OSCE Special Representative to TCG

OSCE representative suspends TCG meeting due to violation of confidentiality regime by Russian side, Ukrainian delegation supports this position – source

Five victims of wildfires in Luhansk region, aviation involved in extinguishing – Interior Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD