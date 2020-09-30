Ukraine's govt approves three draft agreements with European Commission for total EUR 60 mln financing

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved three draft agreements with the European Commission for a total funding of EUR 60 million.

The decision was made at a government meeting on Wednesday.

In particular, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the draft agreement on financing the Climate package for a sustainable economy: (CASE) in Ukraine, which provides for maximum funding from the European Union in the amount of EUR 10 million.

The funds will be used to develop clean and resource efficient energy supplies; reducing emissions of greenhouse gases that deplete the ozone layer; stimulating the transition to a circular economy, where the same product is used several times.

The draft agreement on financing the programme to support regions in Ukraine, which provides for maximum funding from the EU in the amount of EUR 30 million.

The funds will help local authorities respond to the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, support residents in regions affected by the armed conflict and the illegal annexation of Crimea, and contribute to the development of independent media.

In addition, the draft agreement on financing the EU Project for Civil Society Development in Ukraine was approved, which provides for maximum funding from the EU in the amount of EUR 20 million.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration of Ukraine Olha Stefanyshyna has been authorized to sign these agreements.

"Together with the European Union, we are overcoming many common challenges. These are the fight against COVID-19, hybrid threats, as well as the transition to a resource-efficient economy that does not harm the environment. These are common tasks, because overcoming these challenges will have a positive impact on the quality of life of citizens both in Ukraine and in the EU," Stefanyshyna said, commenting on the adoption of draft agreements.