14:29 29.09.2020

Mission of Ukraine to NATO to introduce electronic exchange of classified documents between Ukraine, Alliance – Mission's acting head

The Mission of Ukraine to NATO is working on the implementation of a project to introduce electronic exchange of classified documents between Ukraine and the North Atlantic Alliance, Acting Head of Ukraine's Mission to NATO Heorhiy Tolkachov said.

"Indeed, due to the epidemic and the restrictive measures introduced for this reason, it may seem that nothing is happening. In fact, this is not so. There is enough work. Currently, among a number of other projects we are working on, I would like to highlight the introduction of electronic exchange of classified documents. This is a step without which we cannot see ourselves as NATO members," Tolkachov said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, the creation of closed electronic channels is difficult to overestimate, and work on this is already underway, not so long ago Ukraine received from NATO within the Multinational Cooperation, in particular, in the field of the so-called C2 (command and control) a package of documents that defines framework, policy of circulation of closed, confidential, classified information in electronic networks.

"These documents were transferred to Kyiv, namely to the SBU [Security Service of Ukraine] and the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine in order for them to study which of our Ukrainian rules need to be changed in order to meet the necessary requirements. After that, an architectural technical solution will be drafted, certification and test exchange of documents, and we will have a working, effective electronic channel for the exchange of closed documents that we receive from NATO, in the same way as the members of the alliance receive them," the head of the mission said.

Tolkachov said that after Ukraine brings its system in line with NATO standards, the level of trust in the Ukrainian special services will be an order of magnitude higher than now.

"This means that the headquarters and the General Staff of the Ministry of Defense, the Security Office of the alliance and our SBU speak the same language. Surely, before starting work, as well as after, from time to time the effectiveness of communication for possible information leaks will be checked by the Alliance Security Services. It is necessary to understand that this is not a project of one day or even one year, it will take time, but without the introduction of electronic exchange of documents, it is impossible to talk about readiness for membership," he said.

