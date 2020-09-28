UIA cancels flights to Yerevan due to Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) cancels flights to Yerevan due to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Taking into account the aggravation of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Risk Management Center of Ukraine International Airlines has made a decision to temporarily cancel flights to Yerevan," the Fly UIA said on Facebook on Sunday evening.

It is reported that the decision was made after risk analysis by UIA specialists during an evening briefing. The need to implement the suppression is due, inter alia, to the introduction of martial law and mobilization in Armenia.

"We in the company assessed all possible risks and decided that it is impossible to carry out a flight to Yerevan with explanations of our further actions on the part of the aviation authorities of Ukraine and the official position of Baku and Yerevan to ensure the safety of the aviation space in the skies over Azerbaijan and Armenia," said head of the airline Yevhen Dykhne.

At the same time, UIA will provide the necessary communication to passengers of the flight, which was scheduled to take place at 17:00 on September 28, and will provide them with all the necessary support that this situation provides.

In addition, UIA flights to Baku should be operated from October 4, 2020. The decision on flights will be made taking into account the updated information.

"The safety of passengers and crews is a constant priority of UIA," the airline company said.