17:45 06.01.2022

UIA mulling possibility of applying to arbitration for compensation by Iran for downed plane

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) is considering the possibility of an arbitration appeal to Iran for compensation for damage for the downed Boeing 737-800 passenger plane on the PS752 Tehran-Kyiv route on January 8, 2020.

"The damage caused directly to UIA is now being evaluated by experts, and we are considering the possibility of an arbitration appeal in order as a company to demand compensation from Iran," CEO of the airline Yevhen Dykhne said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He stressed that UIA specialists and experts in the field of aviation participated in almost all meetings between the governments of Ukraine and Iran.

"The last meeting was in June (2021), there were no more of them. It is difficult to talk about how great the progress on this issue is," Dykhne said.

He also clarified that the issue of compensation directly to the lessor for the downed aircraft has already been settled.

Tags: #uia #dykhne
