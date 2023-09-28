Facts

20:50 28.09.2023

Over 76,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian govt

1 min read

 Over 76,000 people have been evacuated from Nagorno-Karabakh, the Armenian government said.

"At present, 76,407 forcibly displaced people from Nagorno-Karabakh have entered Armenia," Nazeli Baghdasaryan, the spokesperson for the Armenian prime minister, said.

According to official information, about 120,000 Armenians resided in Nagorno-Karabakh.

A humanitarian center was set up in Kornidzor near the Lachin corridor linking Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The government of Armenia is providing accommodation to people who have no predetermined place of residence.

