20:45 27.09.2023

Almost 350 people injured in hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh and blast in Stepanakert taken to Armenia - Health Ministry

Some 350 people injured in the Azerbaijani Armed Forces' military operation on September 19-20 and an explosion at a fuel depot on September 25 have been taken to Armenia from the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh.

"As of 7:00 p.m. on September 27, 112 patients were taken to Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh. Three hundred forty-nine injured people have now been taken to Armenian medical centers by ground and air transport," the Armenian Health Ministry said.

According to the most recent information, 68 deaths resulting from a strong explosion at a fuel depot near the Stepanakert-Askeran road in Nagorno-Karabakh have been confirmed. The identities of 21 dead have been determined. Two hundred ninety people have been injured. One hundred five people remain missing.

At least 200 people were killed and more than 400 were injured in the hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh on September 19-20.

