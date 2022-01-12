UIA not interested in investing in cargo fleet

Ukraine International Airlines (UIA, Kyiv) does not consider cargo transportation as part of its future business.

CEO of the airline Yevhen Dykhne said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine that cargo transportation is a noncore activity for UIA.

"We are definitely not going to fly with empty cargo load space... We do not assess the prospect of purely cargo transportation as part of our future business," he said.

According to Dykhne, on each regular flight with passengers, passenger aircraft take a certain part of the cargo (depending on the model), and this is the type of cargo transportation that UIA has been doing and plans to do.