Facts

20:57 29.09.2023

Over 90,000 displaced people leave Karabakh - Armenian authorities

1 min read

The Armenian government has reported the evacuation of 90,000 people from Nagorno-Karabakh.

"About 93,000 displaced people have arrived in Armenia from Nagorno-Karabakh to date," the Armenian prime minister's press secretary Nazeli Baghdasaryan said at a press briefing on Friday.

According to official statistics, Nagorno-Karabakh had an Armenian population of around 120,000.

A humanitarian center has been opened in Kornidzor near the Lachin corridor connecting Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. People without a place of residence will be provided with accommodation by the Armenian government.

Tags: #azerbaijan #displaced #armenia #karabakh

