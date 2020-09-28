Facts

09:26 28.09.2020

Armenia declares martial law, mobilization

1 min read
Armenia declares martial law, mobilization

The Armenian government has introduced martial law and declared general mobilization in the country, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Sunday.

"Now, the Armenian government has issued the resolution that declares martial law and general mobilization in the republic. The resolution takes effect from the date of its publication. I am calling the personnel attached to armed forces to show up in territorial military recruitment offices," Pashinyan wrote on Facebook.

