Facts

15:13 25.09.2020

EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

EU may expand sanctions list of persons for undermining territorial integrity, independence of Ukraine

 The European Union may expand the list of persons against whom sanctions may be imposed for undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine, the European Council told Interfax-Ukraine on Friday.

It is expected that this decision can be approved on Monday, September 28 at the level of ambassadors of the EU member states, the so-called Committee of Permanent Representatives (CPR).

"CRP is due to green light the launch of a written procedure with a view to adoption few days later," the European Council noted.

The point is that new persons will be added to the existing sanctions list for actions that undermine or threaten the territorial integrity, independence and sovereignty of Ukraine. It is known that earlier the Ukrainian side spoke in favor of imposing sanctions against persons associated with the construction of the Kerch Bridge.

 

