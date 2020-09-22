Filimonov: Zelensky backs my idea of making free zone for IT-specialists in Odesa

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has supported the idea of creating a local free port for representatives of the IT industry in Odesa, said Oleh Filimonov, a candidate for mayor of the city from the Servant of the People party.

"My team and I have a good idea - to create an IT hub in Odesa. I have already spoken with Volodymyr Oleksandrovych and he supported my idea to make IT-free, that is, a point porto-franco place for IT-specialists," Filimonov said in interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

He clarified that this is a zone with minimal taxation: "Quite right. First, there are tax holidays for IT-specialists to take root there, and then minimum taxes, minimum number of inspections, minimum access of any controlling authorities: prosecutor's office, SBU and others. Nobody should go there, there is nothing to do there. People come up with software, create software, start-ups and, God willing, sell it."