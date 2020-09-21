Ukraine won't demonstrate its potential if country doesn't have reliable judicial system – French ambassador

Reform of the judicial system in Ukraine is a key issue, and if Ukraine does not have a reliable judicial system, it will not show its potential, French Ambassador to Ukraine Etienne de Ponsen said in an interview with the Kyiv Post.

The ambassador also pointed out that the Ukrainian government does not always defer to international partners' opinion.

"Do they defer to our opinion? Yes, from time to time, but not always. We don't carry out reforms, it depends on the Rada," he explained.

The diplomat stressed that the agreements between Ukraine and France on the construction of 20 patrol boats for the State Border Guard Service (signed on July 22, 2020) and on the purchase of 55 Airbus helicopters (reached in 2018), strengthen the security of Ukraine.

In addition, de Ponsen expressed hope that Ukraine will carefully consider another list of projects worth EUR 800 million.

"These include: French electric locomotives manufactured by Alstom; modern drinking water supply in Luhansk region; integrated national breast cancer diagnostics system," the article says.

The ambassador pointed out that the French business community reports less harassment from government officials than in the past, when illegal raider attacks and pressure to take bribes were frequent.

"The situation has improved. There are no big problems," de Ponsen said.

Speaking about cooperation with Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Arsen Avakov, who also heads the bilateral economic commission from the Ukrainian side, the diplomat pointed out that the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs is a very good professional and is committed to reforms.

"He is authoritative and influential person in politics. I think he is a very good professional. He is committed to reform. He is someone with whom we can discuss. He keeps his word. He is there and he fulfills his duties. We have good professional relations," the French ambassador emphasized.