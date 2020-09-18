Supreme Court presents submission on constitutionality of abolition of law on state property that is not subject to privatization

The Supreme Court appeals to the Constitutional Court with a submission on the constitutionality of provisions of the law on the abolition of the list of state property objects that are not subject to privatization.

As the correspondent of the Interfax-Ukraine agency reports, the decree on appeal to the Constitutional Court with a submission on the constitutionality of paragraph 3 of Section III of the transitional provisions of the law on recognizing as such that it has lost effect, the law "On the list of objects of state property rights that are not subject to privatization," 129-1 of the Constitution of Ukraine, adopted by a plenum of the Supreme Court on Friday.