Ukraine registers record number of 3,584 new COVID-19 cases per day, 1,589 recovered, 60 died – NSDC

Ukraine set another record, namely, as of Thursday morning, some 3,584 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) disease were detected, with 1,589 people recovered, some 60 people died, according to data published on the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

A day earlier, on September 16, there were 2,958 new case of the virus, on September 15, some 2,905 cases of COVID-19 were reported, on September 14 there were 2,462 new infections, on September 13, some 2,476 cases were reported, on September 12, some 3,103 new cases of the disease. On September 11, a record of 3,144 infected people were reported.

The number of infected people since the beginning of the pandemic was 166,244 people on Thursday morning, some 3,400 people died from COVID-19, some 73,913 people recovered. Now in Ukraine, some 88,931 people are sick with COVID-19, which are 1,935 people more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day was recorded in Kharkiv (483), Ternopil (390) regions, Kyiv (379) and Odesa region (325).

In addition, over the past day, some 3,767 suspicions of COVID-19 disease were recorded in Ukraine.