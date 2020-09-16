Ukraine in TCG confirms its commitment to ceasefire, notes that violations on contact line should be recorded by OSCE SMM – source

The Ukrainian side adheres to a tough negotiating position during the work of a subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group on security issues as part of the ongoing videoconference meeting of the TCG, a source close to the talks told Interfax-Ukraine.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the head of the Ukrainian delegation, Leonid Kravchuk, said that OSCE SMM is exclusively authorized to record violations on demarcation line of parties in Donbas in accordance with the current mandate.

In addition, Kravchuk said that Ukrainian side has once again confirmed the fulfillment of the list of measures to comply with the silence and ceasefire regime, and requires this from the other side.