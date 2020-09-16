Facts

09:59 16.09.2020

Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine sees nearly 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, over 1,500 recoveries, 76 deaths in past 24 hours - NSDC

Ukraine registered 2,958 new coronavirus cases, 1,514 recoveries, and 76 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to the website of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC)'s coronavirus epidemic monitoring system.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases reached 152,660 by Wednesday morning, including 3,340 deaths and 72,324 recoveries. The number of active cases currently stands at 86, 996, which is 1,368 more than the day before.

11:56 16.09.2020
10:37 16.09.2020
10:29 16.09.2020
19:02 15.09.2020
17:40 15.09.2020
16:21 15.09.2020
12:45 15.09.2020
10:03 15.09.2020
09:56 15.09.2020
09:31 15.09.2020
