Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

19:32 17.03.2025

Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

1 min read
Kallas: Russia's ceasefire conditions give reason to doubt whether they want peace

EU High Representative Kaja Kallas says Russia's conditions for the US ceasefire offer raise doubts about whether Russians really want peace.

She told reporters this in Brussels on Monday before the start of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. Noting that there are many issues on the agenda, Kallas said: “So first, of course, we are going to discuss Ukraine, and we really welcome the Jeddah talks and then the results of it. Now we need to really see that the ball is in Russia's court and what kind of conditions they are presenting, which is [a] big question whether they want peace.”

The High Representative stated that the conditions put forward by the Russians show that they do not really want peace. Kallas emphasized that they are putting forward conditions for their ultimate goals, which they want to achieve through war.

Tags: #ukraine #kallas #russia #eu

