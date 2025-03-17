Russians trying to break through Pyatykhatky-Mali Scherbaky line in Zaporizhia region since early March – DeepState

Since the beginning of March, Russian invaders have begun assault operations on the positions of the Defense Forces in the area of ​​Mali Scherbaky, DeepState reports on its Telegram channel.

A little later, it became known about the assault actions of the 108th Airborne Assault Regiment of the Russian Federation in Pyatykhatky area, where footage showed the clearing of the southeastern outskirts of this village.

"In recent days, assault operations on Pyatykhatky have not ceased, and the enemy is trying to take them under complete control. The fighting continues," the report says.

It is noted that the enemy was also spotted in Stepne area, where he is trying to get out and consolidate his position on the highway. Now Ukrainian units are managing to hold back the Russians with artillery and other means of fire, but the enemy has approached the highway.

Small infantry groups continue to attack Mali Scherbaky, but the situation there is being clarified. It is known that the enemy has had success from the south of the village and is gaining a foothold in the plantings. The fighting continues.