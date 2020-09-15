Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Hasidic pilgrims continue to arrive at the Ukrainian border from Belarus, trying to get into the country. As of 07:00 on Tuesday, September 15, some 690 citizens are at the border, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko said, discussing the current situation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We expect the arrival of up to 1,000 people to the border line in Chernihiv region, up to 700 people in Zhytomyr region, and up to 1,500 people in Volyn region. We expect three charters to arrive in Minsk, about 600 foreigners," Deineko said, according to the presidential press service.

As reported, Ukraine temporarily banned the entry of foreigners into Ukraine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) until September 28.