Facts

12:40 15.09.2020

Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

1 min read
Some 690 Hasidic pilgrims try to entry into Ukraine from Belarus. New wave at different areas expected – Zelensky, Deineko meeting

Hasidic pilgrims continue to arrive at the Ukrainian border from Belarus, trying to get into the country. As of 07:00 on Tuesday, September 15, some 690 citizens are at the border, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko said, discussing the current situation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"We expect the arrival of up to 1,000 people to the border line in Chernihiv region, up to 700 people in Zhytomyr region, and up to 1,500 people in Volyn region. We expect three charters to arrive in Minsk, about 600 foreigners," Deineko said, according to the presidential press service.

As reported, Ukraine temporarily banned the entry of foreigners into Ukraine due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) until September 28.

Tags: #hasidics #border
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:03 15.09.2020
Foreigners keep trying to get from Belarus to Ukraine – border guards

Foreigners keep trying to get from Belarus to Ukraine – border guards

10:47 28.08.2020
Citizens of Belarus to use preference regime when entering Ukraine – Kuleba

Citizens of Belarus to use preference regime when entering Ukraine – Kuleba

09:52 06.08.2020
Ukrainian border guards get protective equipment worth UAH 3 mln from U.S. embassy

Ukrainian border guards get protective equipment worth UAH 3 mln from U.S. embassy

15:51 30.07.2020
Belarus and Ukraine to comprehensively strengthen border regime on jointly protected border sections

Belarus and Ukraine to comprehensively strengthen border regime on jointly protected border sections

12:52 30.07.2020
Amid detention of Russians Minsk agrees with Kyiv to intensify interaction of border agencies

Amid detention of Russians Minsk agrees with Kyiv to intensify interaction of border agencies

12:10 22.07.2020
Ukraine opens 'visa-free' regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia from Aug 1 – decree

Ukraine opens 'visa-free' regime for citizens of Australia, New Zealand, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Saudi Arabia from Aug 1 – decree

12:01 08.07.2020
Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

Former border guard suspected of aiding Poroshenko in illegal crossing the border in 2018 – PGO

17:54 15.06.2020
Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

Health Ministry releases list of 'red zone' states requiring observation after visiting

13:36 16.05.2020
Shehyni border crossing point on Ukrainian-Polish border starts operating – border guard

Shehyni border crossing point on Ukrainian-Polish border starts operating – border guard

17:17 13.03.2020
Border crossing points with large goods flows to remain open

Border crossing points with large goods flows to remain open

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

LATEST

Rada joins EU assessment about non-democratic presidential elections in Belarus, supports imposition of EU sanctions against guilty of falsifying results

Three criminal proceedings opened in case of Wagner PMC members - Venediktova

Kernes diagnosed with COVID-19, in serious condition – Kharkiv local authoritites

Soldier blown up during engineering work near Vodiane

Zelensky against 'freezing' conflict in Donbas like Transnistria, Abkhazia examples

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas three times – JFO HQ

Multinational exercises Rapid Trident-2020 to start in Lviv region – Defense ministry

U.S. does not recognize Russian local elections in temporarily occupied Crimea

Explosion occurs on high-pressure gas pipeline near Kyiv

Post of speaker of Ukrainian delegation to TCG to be introduced - Reznikov

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD