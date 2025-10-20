Zelenskyy congratulates Border Guard Service intelligence officers on their professional holiday, presents them with awards

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated intelligence officers of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on their professional holiday and presented them with state awards, the presidential press service reported.

“It is an honor for me to present these awards today and to thank you for your service, for your participation in combat operations, and for everything you do to protect Ukraine, our children, our territorial integrity, and the sovereignty of Ukraine,” Zelenskyy emphasized, as quoted by the press service on the website on Monday.

The President awarded the warriors with the Golden Star of the Hero of Ukraine, the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, 3rd class, and the Order of Merit, 2nd and 3rd class.