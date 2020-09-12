Man tried to blow up critical infrastructure facility on FSB instructions detained in Rivne

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Saturday, September 12, detained a resident of Odesa region, who, on instructions from representatives of the FSB of Russia, tried to destroy one of the economic facilities of the critical infrastructure of the city of Rivne.

"According to the investigation, the man in May 2020, on his own initiative, went to the representatives of the FSB of Russia and, on their instructions, collected and transmitted by the special services of the aggressor country detailed information about one of the military facilities on the territory of Odesa region. He also offered his services in committing the murders of military personnel – participants of the JFO [Joint Force Operation]," the PGO press service said.

On September 12, on the instructions of his mentors, he tried to undermine the facility of the Horbakivsko-Horynhradsky water intake facility, which would have led to a prolonged interruption of water supply to about 50% of household and industrial consumers in the city of Rivne and other districts of Rivne region.

Counterintelligence officers detained the man and seized an explosive device.

The issue of informing him about the suspicion under Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 15, Article 113 (high treason, completed attempted sabotage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Investigative actions continue. In case of proof of guilt, the detainee faces imprisonment for up to 15 years with confiscation of property.