13:00 12.09.2020

SBI conducts examinations in case of 'Yermak tapes,' questioning defendants ended – Venediktova

The State Bureau of Investigations (SBI) continues the proceedings in the case of the so-called "Yermak tapes." The investigation is at the stage of conducting examinations, Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said.

"As for the SBI, now examinations are continuing, how much the tapes have been edited or not edited, how much voices can be identified. The interrogations of all the people who were announced and who sounded on the tapes have already been carried out," Venediktova said in an interview with Shuster online."

"As for NABU [National Anti-corruption Bureau of Ukraine], I do not interfere with NABU's affairs absolutely, and I do not take anything from them, and I do not interfere with what is happening with them. But based on the fact that there is no public information, I think that they are in the same position now. Therefore, we will wait as the investigation unfolds," she said.

