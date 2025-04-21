Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:57 21.04.2025

SBI completes probe on substandard medical kits supplied to military for UAH 18 million

2 min read
SBI completes probe on substandard medical kits supplied to military for UAH 18 million

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation in cooperation with the SBU have completed a pre-trial investigation into officials of one of the military units of the Kyiv region and three private entrepreneurs who organized the supply of low-quality first-aid kits for Ukrainian defenders.

"The indictments have been sent to court," the SBI press service reports.

As the investigation established, in 2022 the military unit concluded three contracts with entrepreneurs for the supply of 8,690 individual first-aid kits. During May-September, the first-aid kits were delivered, but had significant shortcomings.

According to the conclusions of the examination, the first-aid kits did not meet the established standards, did not contain mandatory components, and some of the drugs were of inadequate quality. The use of such products could pose a threat to the life and health of servicemen.

The responsible officials - the warehouse chief and the storage chief - did not ensure proper quality control of medical supplies.

Due to the supply of low-quality products, the state suffered losses of more than 18 million hryvnias.

The entrepreneurs are accused of fraud committed on an especially large scale (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The military officials are accused of neglect of duty, which caused grave consequences in conditions of martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to eight years.

To ensure compensation for the losses caused, the court imposed an arrest on the property of the persons involved in the case.

Tags: #sbi

MORE ABOUT

13:55 12.03.2025
SBI conducting searches at homes of Poroshenko's former security head, his deputy - European Solidarity

SBI conducting searches at homes of Poroshenko's former security head, his deputy - European Solidarity

18:45 11.03.2025
SBI conducts searches at HQCJ premises, potentially leading to suspension of all judicial selection processes – sources

SBI conducts searches at HQCJ premises, potentially leading to suspension of all judicial selection processes – sources

18:10 11.03.2025
Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

Court limits deadline for Poroshenko to review ‘coal case’ until April 15 – SBI

12:12 14.02.2025
SBI detains director of online casino PIN-UP on suspicion of aiding aggressor state

SBI detains director of online casino PIN-UP on suspicion of aiding aggressor state

15:44 13.02.2025
SBI appeals to court regarding time limit for Poroshenko's familiarization with ‘coal case’

SBI appeals to court regarding time limit for Poroshenko's familiarization with ‘coal case’

16:10 12.02.2025
Poroshenko receives 15 subpoenas from SBI

Poroshenko receives 15 subpoenas from SBI

16:36 24.01.2025
Former command of 155th Anne de Kyiv Brigade put draft dodgers on list of trainees sent to France – SBI

Former command of 155th Anne de Kyiv Brigade put draft dodgers on list of trainees sent to France – SBI

17:09 20.01.2025
SBI detains former Anne of Kyiv brigade commander

SBI detains former Anne of Kyiv brigade commander

16:34 20.01.2025
SBI detains generals, whose inaction led to seizure of part of Kharkiv region in 2024

SBI detains generals, whose inaction led to seizure of part of Kharkiv region in 2024

18:33 18.01.2025
SBI brings charges against son of MP Lopushansky in previously closed case of embezzlement of community funds in Lviv region

SBI brings charges against son of MP Lopushansky in previously closed case of embezzlement of community funds in Lviv region

HOT NEWS

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Defense Forces, with their actions, once again thwart enemy's offensive in Sumy direction – Syrsky

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

Defense forces shoot down 42 enemy drones out of 96 at night, another 47 lost in location

LATEST

IT coalition transfers equipment worth almost EUR 2 mln to Ukraine - Ukrainian Defense Ministry

US meeting with Ukraine and European allies in London to be continuation of meeting in Paris – media

Some 70% of EBA members plan to obtain AEO status or certain simplifications

ARMA announces second competition for management of Gulliver shopping mall in Kyiv

Trump: We had very good meetings on Ukraine and Iran

Reps of Ukraine, USA, UK and France will hold talks in London on Wed – Zelenskyy

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

BGV Development opens new shopping center in Zhytomyr

Suspilne and Polish Radio sign cooperation agreement for five years

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

AD
AD