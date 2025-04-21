SBI completes probe on substandard medical kits supplied to military for UAH 18 million

Employees of the State Bureau of Investigation in cooperation with the SBU have completed a pre-trial investigation into officials of one of the military units of the Kyiv region and three private entrepreneurs who organized the supply of low-quality first-aid kits for Ukrainian defenders.

"The indictments have been sent to court," the SBI press service reports.

As the investigation established, in 2022 the military unit concluded three contracts with entrepreneurs for the supply of 8,690 individual first-aid kits. During May-September, the first-aid kits were delivered, but had significant shortcomings.

According to the conclusions of the examination, the first-aid kits did not meet the established standards, did not contain mandatory components, and some of the drugs were of inadequate quality. The use of such products could pose a threat to the life and health of servicemen.

The responsible officials - the warehouse chief and the storage chief - did not ensure proper quality control of medical supplies.

Due to the supply of low-quality products, the state suffered losses of more than 18 million hryvnias.

The entrepreneurs are accused of fraud committed on an especially large scale (Part 4 of Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The military officials are accused of neglect of duty, which caused grave consequences in conditions of martial law (Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanctions of the articles provide for a penalty of imprisonment for a term of up to eight years.

To ensure compensation for the losses caused, the court imposed an arrest on the property of the persons involved in the case.