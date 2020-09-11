Large-scale accident kills five, injures 14 on Kyiv-Kharkiv highway – police

A large-scale accident took place on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, as a result of which five people died and another 14 were injured, the press service of the patrol police of Kyiv region reported on Facebook.

"Today, at 3:10, on the 47th km of the M-03 highway, four vehicles ran into each other: two trucks, a minibus and a passenger car. As a result of the accident, five people were killed, another fourteen were injured and hospitalized afterwards," the message says.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the DAF FT95 was moving towards the capital, ran into the Mercedec-Benz 1320, after which he entered the oncoming lane and crashed into another two vehicles, namely Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VAZ.

Now doctors, rescuers and a police investigation team are working on the spot. Patrol officers are ensuring road safety at the scene.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the accident.