Facts

10:13 11.09.2020

Large-scale accident kills five, injures 14 on Kyiv-Kharkiv highway – police

1 min read
Large-scale accident kills five, injures 14 on Kyiv-Kharkiv highway – police

A large-scale accident took place on the Kyiv-Kharkiv highway, as a result of which five people died and another 14 were injured, the press service of the patrol police of Kyiv region reported on Facebook.

"Today, at 3:10, on the 47th km of the M-03 highway, four vehicles ran into each other: two trucks, a minibus and a passenger car. As a result of the accident, five people were killed, another fourteen were injured and hospitalized afterwards," the message says.

According to preliminary data, the driver of the DAF FT95 was moving towards the capital, ran into the Mercedec-Benz 1320, after which he entered the oncoming lane and crashed into another two vehicles, namely Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VAZ.

Now doctors, rescuers and a police investigation team are working on the spot. Patrol officers are ensuring road safety at the scene.

Investigators are investigating the cause of the accident.

Tags: #kharkiv #ukraine #kyiv
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:57 11.09.2020
Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

Zelensky: Duda's visit to Ukraine in Oct proves friendship between Ukraine, Poland

16:57 11.09.2020
Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

14:13 11.09.2020
Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

11:32 11.09.2020
Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 6.2% in seven months – Economy Ministry

Fall of Ukraine's GDP slows down to 6.2% in seven months – Economy Ministry

10:06 11.09.2020
Ukraine hits another COVID-19 daily high, 3,144 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

Ukraine hits another COVID-19 daily high, 3,144 cases confirmed in past 24 hours

18:24 10.09.2020
IMF notes importance of new anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine

IMF notes importance of new anti-corruption infrastructure in Ukraine

11:07 10.09.2020
Money supply in Ukraine expands by 0.7% in Aug

Money supply in Ukraine expands by 0.7% in Aug

09:26 10.09.2020
Ukraine registers 2,582 new COVID-19 cases per day, 44 died, record number of recovered is 1,174

Ukraine registers 2,582 new COVID-19 cases per day, 44 died, record number of recovered is 1,174

18:50 09.09.2020
Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

Cabinet to propose Rada to support use of electric vehicles in Ukraine

17:35 09.09.2020
Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Deflation in Ukraine down to 0.2% in Aug, inflation in annual terms up to 2.5% - statistics

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Planned hospitalizations in Kyiv to be banned from Monday, due to entry into 'orange' zone

Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees – Yermak

Ukrainian delegation arrives in Berlin for negotiations of Normandy Four advisors, aimed at specific actions, steps – President's Office

Tymoshenko tests negative for COVID-19 - press secretary

LATEST

Zelensky: Ukraine remembers 9/11 terror attack along with United States

В МВД начнут информировать о количестве заболевших COVID-19 правоохранителей: 11 сентября подтверждены 93 новых случая

Examinations of Kaharlyk police officers' case finished, to be submitted to court soon – SBI head

In Berlin, Ukraine wants to involve Normandy Format's participants in keeping ceasefire in Donbas, mutual release of detainees – Yermak

EU to support Ukraine in ambitions to make economy 'green' – EU ambassador

Vereshchuk invites Klitschko to debate

Boris Lozhkin launches a project for the Ukrainian-Jewish studies at Tel Aviv University

Tymoshenko tests negative for COVID-19 - press secretary

NSDC signs cooperation memo with International Foundation for Electoral Systems

Boris Lozhkin has summed up the results of KJF 2020 and announced holding the third Forum

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD