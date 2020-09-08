Facts

18:08 08.09.2020

Balukh placed in intensive care unit - MP Gerashchenko

1 min read
Balukh placed in intensive care unit - MP Gerashchenko

Former political prisoner of the Kremlin, public activist Volodymyr Balukh, who was beaten up in Kyiv and hospitalized on Tuesday night, is in intensive care unit as of 16:30 of Tuesday, Iryna Gerashchenko, co-chairman of the parliamentary faction European Solidarity, said.

"Volodymyr Balukh is in intensive care unit now," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page at 16:27 on Tuesday.

She later updated her post with preliminary details of the incident.

"According to preliminary information, the Kremlin's political prisoners gathered together to congratulate each other on the anniversary of their liberation. There was a Russian-speaking company nearby. Volodia made a remark, it looks like these people could then track him down .... I received this information from [Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar People, Ukrainian MP] Akhtem Chiygoz," Gerashchenko wrote.

According to her, Balukh is now in serious condition and is placed in the emergency hospital, where the ambulance brought him at noon.

"The operation has just ended, he was transferred to the intensive care unit. Volodia has a severe head injury, the operation was on his head, his condition is serious," the parliamentarian wrote on Facebook.

Tags: #balukh
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:40 08.09.2020
Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

11:00 21.08.2019
Russia may transfer convicts Balukh, Hryb, Karpyuk, Klykh, Kolchenko to Ukraine

Russia may transfer convicts Balukh, Hryb, Karpyuk, Klykh, Kolchenko to Ukraine

14:55 16.08.2019
Crimean activist Balukh taken to Moscow

Crimean activist Balukh taken to Moscow

14:39 29.04.2019
Ukrainian FM: Russia continues torturing Ukrainian political prisoners

Ukrainian FM: Russia continues torturing Ukrainian political prisoners

14:25 29.04.2019
'Court' in Crimea illegally extends keeping of Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh in Russian penal colony – human rights activists

'Court' in Crimea illegally extends keeping of Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh in Russian penal colony – human rights activists

14:21 31.03.2019
Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

17:50 25.01.2019
Court in Russia-occupied Crimea refuses to parole Ukrainian activist Balukh – media

Court in Russia-occupied Crimea refuses to parole Ukrainian activist Balukh – media

11:13 29.11.2018
Ukrainian ombudsman demands Russia provide documents on Sentsov's, Balukh's health

Ukrainian ombudsman demands Russia provide documents on Sentsov's, Balukh's health

15:04 15.09.2018
Balukh beaten in Crimean jail, Denisova demands immediate access to Ukrainian citizen

Balukh beaten in Crimean jail, Denisova demands immediate access to Ukrainian citizen

12:11 11.09.2018
Foreign Ministry again calls on intl partners to increase pressure on Russia to free Sentsov, Balukh

Foreign Ministry again calls on intl partners to increase pressure on Russia to free Sentsov, Balukh

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

Kyiv to strongly oppose attempts of special services of Belarus, Russia to use openness of Ukraine'a borders for Belarusians to damage relations between peoples – Kuleba

LATEST

Zelensky says more than 20% of means spent from COVID-19 fund, money attracted from other programs for it to "gradually open"

Family of MP Palytsia owns 10% of crude oil business of Privat Group

Zelensky: I cannot campaign for anyone in local elections

Supreme Court leaves consideration of Sternenko case in Odesa

Two two servicemen in Donetsk region blown up by mine, both hospitalized

Kyiv to strongly oppose attempts of special services of Belarus, Russia to use openness of Ukraine'a borders for Belarusians to damage relations between peoples – Kuleba

Ukraine intends to submit new evidence on Ilovaisk tragedy to International Criminal Court – PGO

Ukraine no longer plans to amend law on education at request of other countries – Kuleba

Info about detention in Ukraine of two representatives of Belarusian Coordination Council is untrue – Border Guard Service

No foreign country should teach us how to arrange administrative-territorial structure of our country – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD