Facts

14:25 29.04.2019

'Court' in Crimea illegally extends keeping of Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh in Russian penal colony – human rights activists

3 min read
'Court' in Crimea illegally extends keeping of Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh in Russian penal colony – human rights activists

The de facto "Supreme Court" in Crimea has decided not to take into account the term spent by Ukrainian political prisoner Volodymyr Balukh in the remand center as day for a day and a half, thus extending the term of keeping him in the penal colony in Russia, the Crimean Human Rights Group has reported.

According to human rights activists, the "deputy prosecutor" asked to annul the judgement under an appeal of the "Supreme Court" in Crimea regarding Balukh in relation to taking into account the term of staying under house arrest as the term imprisonment. The "prosecutor's office" asked to recalculate the term and transfer the criminal case for a new appeal hearing by a new panel of "judges."

However, the "judge" decided that the term spent by Balukh in the remand center as day for a day and a half is not taken into account.

The decision taken by this "judge" does not comply with Part 3 of Article 72 of the Russian Criminal Code, according to which, the time of detention is counted in the term of imprisonment with the calculation of the day for a day and a half, the Crimean Human Rights Group reported. The "judge" even did not sent the case for the repeated appeal hearing as "the prosecutor's office" asked to do.

Head of the Crimean Human Rights Group Olha Skrypnik expressed hope that the "judge" will understand the mistake she had made, and the term of Balukh in the remand center will be calculated as a day and a half. Otherwise, defending lawyers will challenge this decision of the "court."

Ukrainian political activist Balukh, who placed the Ukrainian flag over his house in the occupied Crimea and refused to take it down on the local authorities' demands, was detained in December 2016. Crimea's Rozdolne district court originally sentenced him to three years and seven months of imprisonment in a low-security penal colony and to a fine of 10,000 Russian rubles. Balukh's defense team said then the case was fabricated, and his verdict would be appealed in courts of higher instances.

Then the Russia-controlled Rozdolne district court changed his sentence to five years in prison in a combination of two criminal cases. The Crimean farmer was accused of illegal possession of weapons and explosives (Part 1 of Article 222 and Part 1 of Article 222.1) and Part 2 of Article 321 (disorganization of the activities of institutions providing isolation from society) of Russia's Criminal Code.

On October 3, 2018, the so-called Supreme Court of Crimea commuted Balukh's sentence by one month.

In October 2018, Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said after the decision of the so-called Supreme Court to commute Balukh's sentence he would be able to apply for parole.

However, on January 25, 2019, the Russia-controlled Kerch city court refused to release Balukh on parole.

Since March 29, 2019 Balukh has been staying in the penal colony in the town of Torzhok, Tver region (the Russian Federation).

Tags: #crimea #balukh
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:39 29.04.2019
Ukrainian FM: Russia continues torturing Ukrainian political prisoners

Ukrainian FM: Russia continues torturing Ukrainian political prisoners

17:00 15.04.2019
Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

Crimea not negotiable, Crimean Tatars must receive perspective for national development, not promises

11:48 12.04.2019
Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

Poroshenko, chairman of German CDU discuss situation in Donbas, Crimea occupied by Russia

17:25 09.04.2019
LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

LGBT activists challenge ban on pride events in Crimea at ECHR

14:21 31.03.2019
Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

Ukrainian political prisoner Balukh kept in penal colony in Tver region – human rights activists

17:55 30.03.2019
EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

EU expects Russia to release 23 Crimean Tatars detained in annexed Crimea without delay

15:15 28.03.2019
Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

Ukraine's EU representative Tochytskyi calls on EU partners to condemn illegal searches, arrests of Crimean Tatars

12:03 28.03.2019
Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

Ukraine's PACE delegation demands end all attempts to restore Russian delegation's mandate due to further repressions in Crimea – Ariev

09:51 28.03.2019
Poroshenko: Crimean issue will remain priority after presidential election

Poroshenko: Crimean issue will remain priority after presidential election

09:43 27.03.2019
FSB, police searching homes of Hizb ut-Tahrir followers in Crimea

FSB, police searching homes of Hizb ut-Tahrir followers in Crimea

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Entourage of Poroshenko cooperates with Russian media to discredit Zelensky – Zelensky's team

Putin hopes can find common language with Zelensky, after latter says some Russians may be granted Ukrainian citizenship

Ukrainian FM: Russia continues torturing Ukrainian political prisoners

U.S. State Dept. Special Rep Volker: residents of Donbas are Ukrainian citizens

Russia-led forces mount 3 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

LATEST

Entourage of Poroshenko cooperates with Russian media to discredit Zelensky – Zelensky's team

Putin hopes can find common language with Zelensky, after latter says some Russians may be granted Ukrainian citizenship

U.S. State Dept. Special Rep Volker: residents of Donbas are Ukrainian citizens

Ukraine planning to develop military, technical cooperation with U.S. in aircraft repairs

Russia-led forces mount 3 attacks on Ukrainian troops in Donbas, no casualties reported – JFO HQ

Zelensky: Ukrainians free people, well know price of Russian passports

Zelensky ready for talks with Russia in 'Normandy format,' suggests not to use language of threats

Electronic bracelet put on ex-MP Kriuchkov, suspected of causing damage exceeding UAH 346 mln

Putin not ruling out talks with Zelensky

Second Forum of Regions of Ukraine and Belarus to be held in Zhytomyr in autumn

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD