Ukrainian FM: Russia continues torturing Ukrainian political prisoners

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin has said that Russia continues torturing Ukrainian political prisoners.

"Russia illegally extended [Volodymyr] Balukh's term of detention, not including time in the remand c. It is not news that Russia does not care about international law and any other legislation, obviously, they do not care about theirs either. The Kremlin continues torturing political prisoners, but we cannot be broken!" Klimkin wrote in his Twitter microblog on Saturday afternoon.