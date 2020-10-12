Balukh is transferred from intensive care to neurosurgery - MP

Former political prisoner of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian public activist Volodymyr Balukh, who is being treated after being beaten, is transferred from intensive care to the neurosurgery department, MP Iryna Gerashchenko (European Solidarity faction) said.

"Really good news from the doctors of Volodymyr Balukh: "Volodia is being transferred to neurosurgery today, after more than a month in intensive care," Gerashchenko wrote on her Facebook page on Monday.

At the same time, she said that Balukh "still does not fully understand what happened to him, where he is."

As reported, the beating of Balukh on Tuesday, September 8, was reported by Ukrainian film director, a former political prisoner of the Kremlin, Oleh Sentsov. According to him, Balukh was conscious, his arm and collarbone were broken, and there was no threat to his life.

Kyiv police reported that the 49-year-old victim was hospitalized with bodily injuries from Kyiv Hydropark, he was found to have no mobile phone and bank card.

Volodymyr Balukh, a Crimean farmer, was sentenced by the decision of the Russian-controlled Crimea's Rozdolne district court to five years in a colony on the basis of two criminal cases. He was involved in the case of illegal possession of weapons and explosives (Part 1 of Article 222 and Part 1 of Article 222.1) and Part 2 of Article 321 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (disruption of the activities of institutions that ensure isolation from society). He was released as part of the mutual release of detainees between Ukraine and Russia on September 7, 2019.

On September 18, law enforcement officers have detained a suspect in an attack on Balukh. On September 19, Dniprovsky district court arrested a suspect in causing serious injuries to Volodymyr Balukh for two months.