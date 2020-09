Meeting of Four leaders' advisors should be held on Sept 11 – Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that the meeting of the advisers to the heads of state of the Normandy Four is expected on September 11.

"We should have a meeting of the Normandy format advisers on September 11. We expect certain proposals and decisions there," he said at a briefing during a working trip to Sumy region on Tuesday.