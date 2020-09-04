Facts

13:32 04.09.2020

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

Kuleba says imposing sanctions against Russia for Nord Stream 2, for poisoning Navalny necessary

 

Anyone who opposes Russia's aggressive policy for the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny should use effective mechanisms to influence this country, including through the application of sanctions and a review of the policy regarding the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said.

"Ukraine proceeds from the fact that at the moment our partners and everyone who opposes Russia's aggressive policy should use effective mechanisms of influence on this country, including the application of sanctions and a review of the policy regarding the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline," Kuleba said during an online briefing on Friday.

He pointed out that, despite the extremely positive relations between Ukraine and Germany, the countries have different views on the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

"You know very well that, despite our extremely positive relations with Germany, and I want to reaffirm that the Ukrainian government is grateful to Germany for the decisive and consistent support of Ukraine in countering Russian aggression, but, unfortunately, there is discrepancy in our relationship, and we do not hide it, this discrepancy is called Nord Stream 2. And Ukraine is not the only country. This project causes rejection and denial. We understand that if it is completed Russia will receive additional opportunities to earn huge money and invest them then, in particular, in their aggressive actions both in the middle of the country and outside it. Therefore, it is time to approach this issue very comprehensively and, finally, to take measures that will maximize the price for Russia for its actions," he said.

Kuleba also said the crime of the poisoning of Alexei Navalny should not go unpunished.

"We proceed from the premise that this crime should not go unpunished, since the events since 2014, and you can dig even deeper - since 2008, when Russia attacked Georgia, logic shows us that impunity only encourages the Russian Federation to new aggressive actions and new crimes," he said.

He stressed that in accordance with the Convention on Chemical Weapons, of which the Russian Federation is also a signatory, poisoning a person with a nerve agent is the use of chemical weapons and a gross violation of international law.

