Iraqi Defense Minister visits Ukraine for first time

In Kyiv, Defense Ministers of Ukraine and Iraq, Andriy Taran and Juma Inad Saadoun Al-Juburi, signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the field of military cooperation between the defense departments of the two countries.

"The signing of the Memorandum will provide an opportunity to continue mutually beneficial cooperation between the defense ministries of the two countries, strengthen partnerships and ensure the implementation of projects in areas that are of mutually beneficial interest," the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine said.

As noted, on September 3, a delegation of the Iraqi Defense Ministry paid an official visit to Ukraine. This is the first visit of the head of the Iraqi Defense Ministry to Ukraine.

The defense ministers of Ukraine and Iraq held bilateral talks. The parties "emphasized the significant potential of partnership regarding the exchange of experience in the conduct of hostilities, cooperation in the area of military education."