13:11 02.09.2020

Tymoshenko on her COVID-19 disease: I managed to survive crisis state, but recovery is still far away

Leader of the All-Ukrainian Union Batkivschyna Yulia Tymoshenko, after two weeks of fighting the coronavirus disease COVID-19, announced that she had gone through a crisis and would gradually return to normal life.

"Almost two weeks of fighting a serious illness change the feeling of reality. But we'll talk about this a bit later ... And today, finally, I managed to survive the crisis, and although recovery is still far away, now there is an opportunity to return to normal life step by step," Tymoshenko wrote on her Facebook page on Wednesday.

As reported, information about Tymoshenko's COVID-19 disease appeared on August 25. The politician's press secretary Maryna Soroka said that Tymoshenko's condition was assessed as grave.

