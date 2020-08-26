Ukraine from Aug 29 introduces 30-day ban on entrance country, except for transit

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine closed borders for foreign citizens until September 28.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the Ukrainian government in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to Interior Minister Arsen Avakov, this restriction will not apply to persons who have a residence permit, are members of international and humanitarian missions, those who enter the country in transit, are drivers of freight vehicles, instructors of NATO member states, are cultural figures who have an invitation from a cultural institution, as well as a number of other categories of persons.

These restrictions will take effect from 00:00 on August 29.