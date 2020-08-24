Kyiv police receive number of anonymous reports about mining of objects, mainly in city center
The Kyiv police have received a series of anonymous reports of the alleged mining of a number of objects and buildings throughout the capital, mainly in the central part of the city, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine has told the agency.
"The 102 line received several anonymous reports about the alleged mining of a number of objects, in particular, in the center of the capital. The police are checking this information," the police said.