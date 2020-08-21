Kholodnytsky retires from SAPO

Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Nazar Kholodnytsky wrote a letter of resignation, Ukrayinska Pravda said on Friday, citing its own sources in the department.

According to them, during August 21, Kholodnytsky plans to publish a corresponding statement.

The Interfax-Ukraine agency currently has not received confirmation or refutation of this information.

As reported, Kholodnytsky took over as head of the SAPO based on the results of the competition, which ended on November 30, 2015.