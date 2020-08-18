Danilov, Dutch Ambassador discuss cooperation in cybersecurity

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksiy Danilov has discussed cooperation in the field of cybersecurity and countering cyber threats with Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to Ukraine Jennes de Mol, the NSDC apparatus reported.

"Touching upon the issue of countering modern threats to national security, Danilov stressed that 'today the cyber and biological spheres are becoming the forefront of the world confrontation, and in 5-7 years classical wars and nuclear weapons will fade into the background,'" the message says.

So, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, the joint efforts of partners in cyberspace are yielding tremendous results, therefore, deepening practical cooperation between Ukraine and the Netherlands in countering cyber threats and repelling cyber attacks, in particular, from the Russian Federation, is extremely relevant and promising.

In turn, the Ambassador of the Netherlands noted the progress and achievements of Ukraine in the direction of building a powerful cybersecurity system and agreed that hybrid threats, in particular, cyber attacks on critical infrastructure and digital propaganda, are now coming to the fore, and the interaction of states in this direction is also necessary.

It is noted that the ambassador expressed readiness to expand and deepen cooperation with Ukraine in the field of cybersecurity, in particular, in the exchange of practical experience and the provision of expert support.