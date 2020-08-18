Fokin is appointed as first dpty of Kravchuk in Ukrainian delegation to TCG – decree

Facts

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced Prime Minister of Ukraine in 1990-1992 Vitold Fokin to the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) for the peaceful settlement of the situation in Donbas, he was appointed as First Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation chaired by Leonid Kravchuk.

The presidential press service said that Zelensky signed relevant decree No. 327/2020 on August 18.

Thus, according to the document, Zelensky appointed Fokin as First Deputy Head of the delegation (by agreement).

The next TCG meeting on resolving the situation in Donbas is scheduled for August 18, with the participation of new Head of the Ukrainian delegation Leonid Kravchuk.

It is known that first Deputy Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas is Oleksiy Reznikov.

As reported, on July 31, Head of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas, first president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk said that Vitold Fokin could join the Ukrainian delegation to the TCG.

On August 1, Kravchuk said that the proposal to introduce Fokin into the Ukrainian delegation came from the President's Office of Ukraine.

On August 6, Zelensky confirmed that Fokin would work in the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbas.

Fokin, 87 year-old, graduated from the Mining Faculty of Dnipropetrovsk Mining Institute and worked at coal enterprises in Luhansk region until 1971 for more than 16 years.

From March 1991 to September 30, 1992 Fokin was Prime Minister of Ukraine.

