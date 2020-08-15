Samopomich to run for local elections

The Samopomich Party will run for the local elections in Ukraine on October 25.

The party has approved this decision during its 22nd congress on Saturday, according to its website.

The party leader, Oksana Syroyid, said that it is the first time over the years of independence of Ukraine when the country does not have institutional power.

"We have the parliament, we have the president, we have the government, but there is no institutional power, because the people who represent it do not make decisions independently. The oligarchs and Russia make use of this through promoting their agents and agenda," she said.

Syroyid also said that Ukrainian non-oligarchic businesses need fair rules from the government.