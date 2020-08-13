Facts

14:12 13.08.2020

Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

2 min read
Zelensky recommends Ukrainians not visit Belarus until situation there stabilizes

The situation in Belarus is currently difficult, and its authorities need to open a dialogue with society, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday, advising Ukrainian citizens to refrain from traveling to Belarus until the situation there stabilizes.

"We are currently discussing this with the Foreign Ministry, and they contacted the Belarusian side already yesterday: three of our Ukrainian citizens, I currently don't have any other figures, have been detained there. Negotiations are now in progress. We resolutely want them to return our citizens to Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The head of state said: "I would like no deaths, no injuries to occur there. I would like the authorities to genuinely engage in dialogue with all people, with their society. We see that the situation there is difficult, unstable, and serious," Zelensky said at a press briefing in Boryspil on Thursday.

"Due to the fact that our people have been detained there, I would like to advise Ukrainians to refrain from traveling to Belarus until the situation there more or less stabilizes," he said.

Zelensky also said he does not know whether the ongoing protests in Belarus will affect the meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) on settling the situation in eastern Ukraine scheduled for August 18.

Tags: #zelensky #belarus
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:52 13.08.2020
Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

12:51 13.08.2020
MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

MFA sends two notes to Belarusian Foreign Ministry about Ukrainians detained there – Kuleba

12:20 13.08.2020
Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

Ukraine hands over to OSCE updated list of detainees' exchange – Zelensky

12:19 13.08.2020
Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

Kravchuk to participate in TCG meeting on Aug 18 – Zelensky

11:54 13.08.2020
Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

Ukraine to decide on reaction to Belarusian election results after official announcement – Kuleba

10:35 13.08.2020
President signs law on financial markets

President signs law on financial markets

15:41 12.08.2020
Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

Ukraine's PGO sends Belarus requests to extradite 28 detained Wagner Group fighters

14:55 11.08.2020
Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

Belarusian Interior Ministry reports detention of over 2,000 people over past day

11:19 11.08.2020
Lublin Triangle states' FMs concerned by escalation of situation in Belarus after presidential election

Lublin Triangle states' FMs concerned by escalation of situation in Belarus after presidential election

10:17 11.08.2020
One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

One dies at unauthorized protest in Minsk on Aug 10 – Belarusian Interior Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Another Ukrainian detained in Belarus

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

LATEST

Zelensky leads presidential rating, Poroshenko ahead of Boiko – poll

Over 64% believe Ukrainian language should be only national in country – poll

Over 47% support Ukraine's accession to NATO, over 57% support EU – poll

Ukraine can offer Sweden to become platform for negotiations on Donbas – Kravchuk

One Ukrainian serviceman killed, one injured in Donetsk region

Court permits SBI to investigate murders of protesters at Instytutska Street in 2014, arrests ex-commander of Berkut in absentia

Russian-occupation fighters violate ceasefire in Donbas four times on Wed – JFO

Ukraine records 1,592 new COVID-19 cases per day, 530 recovered, 22 new victims of virus – NSDC

Health Ministry proposes govt to change criteria for distribution of Ukraine's regions into four zones – Stepanov

Ukraine records 1,433 new COVID-19 cases per day, 752 recovered, 19 new victims of virus

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD