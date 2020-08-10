Facts

17:40 10.08.2020

Inflation in Ukraine in annual terms remains at 2.4% after 0.6% deflation in July

Consumer prices in Ukraine in July 2020 decreased by 0.6% after growing by 0.2% in June, 0.3% in May and 0.8% in April and March, the State Statistics Service has reported.

Meanwhile, in July 2019, the same deflation of 0.6% was recorded, therefore, in annual terms, inflation in July 2020 remained at 2.4% compared to 1.7% in May, 2.1% in April and 2.3% in March.

According to the service, in July 2020, as in July 2019, an underlying deflation of 0.1% was also recorded after zero in June and inflation of 0.1% in May and 0.4% in April. As a result, in annual terms, underlying inflation remained at the level of 3%.

In the consumer market in July, prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages decreased by 1.4%. Most of all (by 15.1-15%) prices for eggs and vegetables fell. Prices for pork, sugar, rice, sour cream, milk, and lard decreased by 1.1-0.4%. At the same time, prices for poultry, fruits, soft drinks and bread went up by 2.1-0.3%.

Prices for alcoholic drinks and tobacco products increased by 0.5%, which is associated with a rise in prices for tobacco products by 1.0%.

Clothes and footwear fell in price by 4.8%, in particular footwear by 5.6%, clothes by 4.2%.

The increase in tariffs for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels by 1.2% was mainly due to the increase in prices for natural gas by 7.5%.

Transport prices increased by 1.2%, primarily due to an increase in the price of fuel and oils by 3.4%, travel in railway passenger transport by 2.4%, cars by 1.8%

