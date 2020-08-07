Facts

12:29 07.08.2020

Pivdenny seaport reports about storage of 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, says it's safe

State-owned enterprise Pivdenny maritime merchandise port (formerly Yuzhny, Odesa region) it stores 9,600 tonnes of ammonium nitrate at moorings No. 1 and 2 which poses no explosion risk, the port's administration has said on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 6.

"Following the tragic explosion in Beirut, the media circulated allegations saying that 10,000 tonnes of ammonium nitrate is stored outdoors on one of the Pivdenny port's moorings. The administration of the Pivdenny seaport officially denies this information as it contradicts the reality," it said.

The administration also said that the ammonium nitrate, which is being stored in the port, is packed in big bags in compliance with all technology requirements, adding that transshipment of such freight is carried out in line with the worldwide international regulations for the transportation of dangerous goods by sea.

"Transshipment of ammonium nitrate in bulk is dangerous. However, the Pivdenny port never used such a way of transshipment," it said.

As reported, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal has ordered Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy, Head of the State Emergency Service Mykola Chechotkin, Acting Head of the State Labor Service Vitaliy Sazhyenko, Chief of the National Police Ihor Klymenko and the heads of the regional governments and Kyiv City State Administration to check and report on the ammonium nitrate storage conditions in Ukraine by September 15, 2020.

