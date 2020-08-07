Ukraine records 1,453 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

As of Friday morning, Ukraine registered 1,453 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the past 24 hours, 531 previously ill patients recovered and 33 died, the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) reports.

A day earlier, on August 6, there were 1,318 new COVID-19 cases, on August 5 – 1,271, on August 4 – 1,061, on August 3 – 990, on August 2 – 1,112, and on August 1 – 1,172.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 78,261, some 43,055 recovered, and 1,852 people died from COVID-19.

Now in Ukraine, there are 33,354 active cases of COVID-19, which is 889 more than the day before.

The largest number of COVID-19 cases over the past day was recorded in Kyiv city (127), as well as in Odesa (156), Lviv (152), Kharkiv (146), Ivano-Frankivsk (131) and Rivne (100) regions.