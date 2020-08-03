Facts

13:09 03.08.2020

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

In Kyiv, police begin negotiations with terrorist in Leonardo business center

A police operation began in Kyiv on Monday after a man entered the bank premises in the Leonardo business center on the corner of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets, stating that he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police, law enforcement officers are negotiating with him at the moment, said Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Anton Geraschenko.

"On August 3, at 12.00, a representative of Universal Bank JSC (Shevchenkivsky district, premises of the Leonardo business center) called the police and said that an unknown man under 35 had entered the office and said he had a bomb in his backpack and asked to call the police. The employees of the banking institution left the premises, and the department head stayed of her own free will," Geraschenko wrote on Facebook on Monday.

According to him, a special police operation "Thunder" has been launched.

"The police representatives started negotiations with the terrorist and offered him to surrender," the deputy head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs said.

Geraschenko also asked Kyiv residents and the city guests to bypass the area of the intersection of Volodymyrska and Khmelnytskoho streets in the near future.

