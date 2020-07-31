Facts

17:33 31.07.2020

In Ukraine, from Sept 1, schools to be closed only in 'red zone' with high incidence of SARS

From September 1, schools will be closed for lockdown only in areas where there is a high incidence of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS, areas of the "red zone"), the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine said.

"From September 1, 2020, all schools will open in Ukraine. However, if the epidemiological situation in the district does not meet the requirements of the Health Ministry, educational institutions will be forced to close for quarantine. Schools will be closed only in areas of the 'red zone' where the incidence of severe acute respiratory syndrome is high," the government said in a statement.

Earlier, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said that the academic year throughout Ukraine will begin on time, from September 1, in accordance with the epidemiological situation locally.

The prime minister said that, depending on the epidemiological situation, separate decisions will be made in certain territories, districts, cities of the "red zone."

