11:34 31.07.2020

Ukraine sends note of protest to Russian MFA over another 'humanitarian convoy' to Donbas – Ukrainian MFA

KYIV. July 31 (Interfax-Ukraine) – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine (MFA) has sent a note of protest to the Russian Foreign Ministry in connection with another committing by Russia of an internationally wrongful act against Ukrainian sovereignty, the press service of the Foreign Ministry said.

"On July 30, 2020, the Russian side carried out another illegal transfer to the territory of Ukraine through the Russian border checkpoints 'Donetsk' and 'Matviyiv Kurhan' and closed by the Ukrainian side the border checkpoints" 'Izvaryne' "and 'Uspenka' of the so-called 'humanitarian convoy' for residents of the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions," the message says.

The ministry stressed that the Russian cargo was moved to the territory of Ukraine in violation of the norms and principles of international law, current bilateral agreements, Ukrainian legislation and previously agreed modalities for the delivery of humanitarian cargo.

"They, among other things, provide for the accompaniment of legal humanitarian goods by representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross and their mandatory registration by representatives of the border and customs authorities of Ukraine," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also demands from the Russian side in the future, when organizing such "humanitarian convoys" scheduled for August 27, October 29, November 26 and December 17, to unswervingly adhere to international law, Ukrainian legislation and its international obligations.

Tags: #protest #humanitarian_convoy #donbas #ukraine
