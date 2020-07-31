Ukraine sees 1,090 new cases of COVID-19 infection in past 24 hours, with 598 recoveries, 20 deaths – NSDC

In Ukraine, the number of new cases of coronavirus disease COVID-19 in past 24 hours exceeded 1,000 people: as of Friday morning, 1,090 new cases were recorded, 598 people recovered, 20 people died, the website of the National Security and Defense Council's (NSDC) Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System (NSDC) said.

A day earlier, on July 30, an absolute anti-record was reported - 1,197 new cases.

Some 1,022 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on July 29, there were 919 cases on July 28, and 807 infected people on July 27.

The number of people infected with a cumulative total since the beginning of the pandemic was 69,884 people on Friday morning, 38,752 people recovered, while 1,693 people have died from coronavirus disease since the beginning of the pandemic . Now, 29,439 people are sick with COVID-19 in Ukraine, which is 472 more than the day before.

The largest number of detected cases of COVID-19 over the past day has been recorded in Lviv region (147), Ivano-Frankivsk region (111), in Kyiv (110) and Rivne region (82).